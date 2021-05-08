Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for trivago in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRVG. Mizuho increased their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

TRVG stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

