Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $66.00 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

