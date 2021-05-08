Truist Securiti Comments on DaVita Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for DaVita in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $126.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

