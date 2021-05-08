Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

IAA stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. IAA has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $66.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

