Truist Securiti Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CENT. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $62.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

