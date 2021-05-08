Truist Securiti Weighs in on Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,551,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

