TrustSwap Trading Up 11% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $343.12 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00007101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00080470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.00797357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.41 or 0.09575245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044457 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

