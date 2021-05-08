Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 1,771,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,891. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.