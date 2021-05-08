TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $951.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

