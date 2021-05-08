Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-2.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

