Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,214 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.21% of Twist Bioscience worth $253,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $116.74 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,522,787.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

