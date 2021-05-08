Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

