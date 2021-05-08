Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.31. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 257,013 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

