Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $399.87 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

