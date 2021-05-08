U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

GROW stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $12.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

