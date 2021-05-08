U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $119.16. 44,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,610. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

