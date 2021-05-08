UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €19.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

CS opened at €22.73 ($26.74) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.18. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

