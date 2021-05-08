UBS Group Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

