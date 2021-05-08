UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 768,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

