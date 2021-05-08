Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.