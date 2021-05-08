Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up to $106.01

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.01, but opened at $115.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $112.15, with a volume of 4,506 shares changing hands.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

