Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.