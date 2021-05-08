Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 69.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 634.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

