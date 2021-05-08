UNICORN Token Achieves Market Cap of $81,180.97 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $81,180.97 and $111.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

