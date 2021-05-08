Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.05.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $229.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

