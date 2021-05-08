Uniper (ETR:UN01) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. Uniper has a 1-year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 1-year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.