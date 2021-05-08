United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

