United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 4.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $347.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.42 and a 200-day moving average of $265.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

