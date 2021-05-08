UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

Shares of UNH opened at $417.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $419.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

