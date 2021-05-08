Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,820. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

