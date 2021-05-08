Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

