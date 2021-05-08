Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 494,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,968. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.68 and its 200-day moving average is $226.82. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

