Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC traded down $7.99 on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 210,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $696.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.