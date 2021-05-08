Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million.

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

