UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $4.07 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00005119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

