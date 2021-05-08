Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,514 shares of company stock worth $10,061,794 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

