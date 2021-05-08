Uptrennd One Day Trading Volume Reaches $521.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $735,317.32 and $521.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005930 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

