US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,683 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $330.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.81 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

