US Bancorp DE Has $10.51 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

