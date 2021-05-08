US Bancorp DE Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

