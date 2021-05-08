US Bancorp DE Sells 15,407 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amcor by 9.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 77.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 190,281 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.