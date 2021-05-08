US Bancorp DE Sells 23,664 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC opened at $45.78 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.