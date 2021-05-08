USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE USNA opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

