Vai (VAI) Trading Down 4% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $198.94 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00252418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.31 or 0.01146292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 335.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00745020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.02 or 0.99993666 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 225,655,729 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai



