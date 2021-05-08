Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,682.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

