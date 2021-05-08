Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,682.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

