Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $65.65 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,659 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 5.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $65,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE:SLF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

