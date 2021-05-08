Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

