Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,545 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 4.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $315.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

