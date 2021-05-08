Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

